BNP to march in districts, Jubo League to hold rallies today

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold march programmes today, Saturday in its 66 organisational districts to press home its 10-point demand including to hold the next parliamentary election under a neutral caretaker government.

The party central leaders including standing committee members will join the march programmes.

BNP's other demands include reducing the prices of essentials, refraining from infliction of torture on its leaders and activists, the release of leaders and activists from jail and the resignation of the government.

However, the party will hold its Dhaka district march programme on Sunday.

