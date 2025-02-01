Students should leave government if they form party: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the people of Bangladesh will not accept if the students—who steered the Anti-Discrimination Movement—form a political party by remaining in the interim government.
Speaking at a programme on Saturday, he also called upon the student leaders to refrain from making unnecessary remarks that lead to political confrontation.
“If students form a new political party, we don’t have any objection. In fact, we’ll be delighted and we’ll welcome them,” Fakhrul said while speaking at a clothes distribution programme for the destitute at a playground in Uttara’s 13-No sector, organised by the Dhaka North City unit of BNP.
He said the students can form a political party as part of their efforts to reach the people with their new thoughts and ideas.
“But if they form a party while in government, the people of this country will not accept it,” the BNP leader observed.
Fakhrul further expressed his commitment to cooperate with the students if they form the party through a normal process.
“We’ll work shoulder to shoulder with you (students) to ensure a fair election. At the same time, I would like to request you not to bring any unnecessarily confrontational rhetoric into politics. We hope for that,” he said.
The BNP leader said efforts are being made to destroy the unity among democratic forces by the associates of the Awami fascists. “We must remain alert to avoid it.”
Fakhrul also warned that the ghosts of the Awami League are trying to infiltrate different political parties. “Don’t let them do it. I urge our leaders and workers to ensure that no ghosts of the Awami League intrude into our party.”
The BNP leader said the nation was freed from the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina through the mass uprising. “But our ultimate goal for the restoration of democracy has not yet been achieved.”
He called upon the interim government to arrange the national election after completing the necessary reforms as early as possible.
Fakhrul said their party leaders and workers fought and struggled for 15 years for the restoration of democracy through a credible election.
“Many of our leaders and workers died over the last 15 years. In the July movement, 426 of our leaders and activists were killed. What we ask from you (the interim government) is to remain neutral. You must remain completely impartial,” he said.
He reiterated that the next election must be held under a neutral government. “We want the interim government to ensure the election is held in a completely neutral manner,” Fakhrul said.