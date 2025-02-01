Students should leave government if they form party: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the people of Bangladesh will not accept if the students—who steered the Anti-Discrimination Movement—form a political party by remaining in the interim government.

Speaking at a programme on Saturday, he also called upon the student leaders to refrain from making unnecessary remarks that lead to political confrontation.

“If students form a new political party, we don’t have any objection. In fact, we’ll be delighted and we’ll welcome them,” Fakhrul said while speaking at a clothes distribution programme for the destitute at a playground in Uttara’s 13-No sector, organised by the Dhaka North City unit of BNP.