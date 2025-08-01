RUCSU election: Code of conduct published

The code of conduct for the elections of the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (RUCSU), hall unions, and student representatives in the university senate was published on the university website Thursday afternoon.

According to the code, every candidate must present a negative dope test report. Otherwise, their candidature will be cancelled.

Only candidates and a maximum of five designated representatives each will be allowed to conduct election campaigns. No other individual is permitted to campaign either for or against any candidate. Campaigning inside academic buildings, classrooms, and residential halls has been strictly prohibited.