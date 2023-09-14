Judiciary system is entirely under control of govt: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the current judiciary system is entirely under control of the government.

“We just want to say this, there is no democracy in Bangladesh, the judicial system that exists has completely gone under their (government's) control,” he said.

Fakhrul came up with the remarks while addressing as the chief guest at a seminar styled ‘Current State of Judiciary: A Tool to Oppress Opposition in Bangladesh’ organised by the United Lawyers Front (ULF) at Hotel Lakeshore in Dhaka’s Gulshan area on Thursday.

Alleging that one-party ruling is going on in the country, he said no one can talk and police officers talk like politicians and judges talk about politics.

He questioned, “Where will we ordinary people go, whom should we go to? If the judicial system is completely partisan where will people go?