AL, rebel candidate supporters clash at polling centre, crude bombs found

Supporters of ruling Awami League candidate and rebel candidate of the Chapainawabganj-3 by-election clashed at a polling centre on Wednesday morning, where at least eight from both sides sustained injuries.

The clash took place at Chapainawabganj Zilla Adarsha High School within a few minutes of the voting in the by-election began in the morning.

Witnesses said that soon after the voting began at around 8:30am, supporters of Awami League candidate Md. Abdul Wadud and the party’s rebel candidate Samiul Haque alias Liton started chanting slogans aiming at the other supporter group.