Police raid at BNP chairperson's office at night 

The police, according to the party's press wing, have searched the office of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in Gulshan.
The party alleges that the police have prohibited anyone from the office from going to the Mirpur Intellectual Memorial to lay flowers on Thursday.
In a press release sent by the BNP chairperson's press wing officer, Shamsuddin Didar, on Wednesday night, it is stated that at 10:40 pm, a team of 15 police officers led by Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mazharul Islam went to the office and conducted a search.
He mentioned that the police members stayed for about 15 minutes, videotaping various rooms of the office. During this time, the police officials reportedly stated that anyone coming to this office on Thursday morning will be arrested.
Additionally, the police confiscated the flower wreath that had been brought to be placed at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial Thursday on the occasion of Martyred Intellectual Day.
The press release also mentioned that a group from that office is scheduled to visit the Mirpur Intellectuals Memorial Thursday morning on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day.
When the police entered the chairperson's office, the office staff were present. Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson's press wing, also shared details of the incident with Prothom Alo.
When asked about this, OC Mazharul Islam of Gulshan Police Station claimed to Prothom Alo that the police from Gulshan Police Station did not visit the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan at night. They did not arrest anyone or confiscate flower wreaths.
He added that the police may go to investigate if there is information that individuals subject to an arrest warrant are present there.