Police raid at BNP chairperson's office at night 

The police, according to the party's press wing, have searched the office of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in Gulshan.

The party alleges that the police have prohibited anyone from the office from going to the Mirpur Intellectual Memorial to lay flowers on Thursday.

In a press release sent by the BNP chairperson's press wing officer, Shamsuddin Didar, on Wednesday night, it is stated that at 10:40 pm, a team of 15 police officers led by Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mazharul Islam went to the office and conducted a search.