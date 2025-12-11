Election will not be as easy as many assume: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that the upcoming national election will not be as easy as many people are assuming.
The BNP leader said, "About a year ago I had said that the coming election is not what you think it will be. Today, gradually, my words are being proven true. If we still are not serious, the existence and sovereignty of this country will be under threat."
"Only democracy can save us from this, and it is you, each and every member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who can strengthen the foundation of that democracy," he added.
He made these remarks today, Thursday evening while speaking as the chief guest at a BNP-organised event held at the Krishibid Institution auditorium in Farmgate area of Dhaka. He joined the event virtually.
More than a thousand BNP leaders from the party’s divisional organisational units participated in the programme titled ‘Plan for Building the Nation’, organised to mark the month of victory.
In his speech, Tarique Rahman said that BNP’s plans must be taken to people’s doorsteps. Then the people will surely give BNP the chance to run the state.
He also said that if BNP comes to power, it will not form a partisan government. They must work not only for those who voted for the BNP but also for those who did not. Work must not be done for any specific individual or group.
The acting chairman said, “BNP is not just offering dreams, BNP will fulfil them. There is not much time left before the election. You must stand by those to whom the party has given the symbol, the sheaf of paddy. Candidates will come and go, but the party and its ideology will remain.”
Accusing other political parties of trying to mislead the people with falsehoods, Tarique Rahman asserted that BNP leaders and activists do not need to tell lies. It will be enough if they simply convey the realistic plans that have been adopted to the public. He admitted that this work is difficult, but it will be possible if everyone tries together.
Addressing the BNP leaders and activists present, the party’s acting chairman said, "I have seen in various places that some people go to mosques and speak their minds. If they can speak, why can’t you? Either everyone can speak or none can. Make arrangements accordingly in your respective areas."
"If someone speaks, everyone has the right to speak. And if there is a rule somewhere that no one can speak, then that rule must apply equally to all. It cannot be that someone special is allowed and others are not," he added.
The event was presided over by BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. It was conducted by another joint secretary general Habib-un-Nabi Khan (Sohel). Among others, Krishak Dal general secretary Shahidul Islam Khan Babul, adviser to the BNP acting chairman Mahdi Amin, Dhaka North City BNP unit convener Aminul Haque were present at the event.
BNP has begun a series of workshops and programmes for its affiliated and associate organisations on how it will work across eight sectors including education, health, sports, family card, farmer card and employment, if it comes to power.
The programme will continue until 13 December except for Fridays. Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Olama Dal and other affiliated organisations will take part. After this, the concluding programme will be held on a day other than Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day.