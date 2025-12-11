Election will not be as easy as many assume: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that the upcoming national election will not be as easy as many people are assuming.

The BNP leader said, "About a year ago I had said that the coming election is not what you think it will be. Today, gradually, my words are being proven true. If we still are not serious, the existence and sovereignty of this country will be under threat."

"Only democracy can save us from this, and it is you, each and every member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who can strengthen the foundation of that democracy," he added.

He made these remarks today, Thursday evening while speaking as the chief guest at a BNP-organised event held at the Krishibid Institution auditorium in Farmgate area of Dhaka. He joined the event virtually.