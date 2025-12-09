Tarique Rahman likely to be next prime minister, says 47pc

A significant portion of the public believes that Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has the highest likelihood of becoming the next prime minister following the upcoming national parliamentary election. Nearly one-quarter of respondents also view Shafiqur Rahman, amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, as a potential future prime minister.

These findings emerged from a survey conducted at the initiative of Prothom Alo. The survey was carried out by the private research organisation, Keymakers Consulting Limited, under the title “National opinion poll on key socio-political issues, 2025.”

One of the survey questions asked: Among various leaders in Bangladesh, who do you believe has the highest chance of becoming prime minister after the next national election?

In response, the largest share, 47.5 per cent, expressed the opinion that BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has the strongest prospects.