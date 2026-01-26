BNP raises several complaints and objections regarding campaigning

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has alleged that attempts to influence voters using religious sentiments are severely undermining the transparency, impartiality, and free environment of the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections.

Mahdi Amin, spokesperson for the BNP’s election steering committee and adviser to the party chairman, made the comments during a press conference held at the party’s election steering committee office in Gulshan-2 area of Dhaka Monday afternoon.

The BNP also expressed concerns that voters are being influenced through financial inducements and raised objections regarding the deployment of Ansar-VDP personnel.

Mahdi Amin further said that the enthusiastic participation of leaders, activists, supporters, and the general public in the rallies at Chattogram, Feni, Cumilla, and Narayanganj during Tarique Rahman’s second election tour proves there is widespread public support for ‘Dhaner Sheesh (sheaf of paddy)’ the party symbol.