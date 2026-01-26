13th JS election
BNP raises several complaints and objections regarding campaigning
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has alleged that attempts to influence voters using religious sentiments are severely undermining the transparency, impartiality, and free environment of the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections.
Mahdi Amin, spokesperson for the BNP’s election steering committee and adviser to the party chairman, made the comments during a press conference held at the party’s election steering committee office in Gulshan-2 area of Dhaka Monday afternoon.
The BNP also expressed concerns that voters are being influenced through financial inducements and raised objections regarding the deployment of Ansar-VDP personnel.
Mahdi Amin further said that the enthusiastic participation of leaders, activists, supporters, and the general public in the rallies at Chattogram, Feni, Cumilla, and Narayanganj during Tarique Rahman’s second election tour proves there is widespread public support for ‘Dhaner Sheesh (sheaf of paddy)’ the party symbol.
He noted that although some delays occurred due to large crowds, the lively and festive presence of people reflects their trust and affection for Tarique Rahman.
The BNP election steering committee spokesperson added that BNP candidates are contesting 287 seats in the upcoming election under the sheaf of paddy symbol. Of them 85 previously served as MPs and 19 held ministerial positions.
This governance and public engagement experience, he argued, gives BNP a distinct advantage.
Mahdi Amin highlighted that 237 of the BNP’s nominated candidates have at least a bachelor’s degree. The party has also taken a progressive stance on women’s empowerment by nominating 10 female candidates, a number that will increase in the future.
During the press conference it was also alleged that activists and supporters of a particular party are going door to door collecting copies of national identity cards, mobile phone numbers and bKash numbers from female voters.
Pointing out that although women make up half of the country’s population, he expressed that some political parties have not fielded even a single female candidate, which is disappointing.
At the press conference, it was stated that during the previous “fascist” regime, the BNP was the worst affected by enforced disappearances, killings, torture and politically motivated cases.
Mahdi Amin said that three victims of enforced disappearance—Salahuddin Ahmed, Anisur Rahman Talukder Khokon and Hummam Quader Chowdhury—are now BNP candidates. In addition, he said, two candidates are family members of people who were forcibly disappeared.
Allegations of seeking votes by misinterpreting religion
Mahdi Amin alleged that candidates of a particular political party and their leaders and activists are seeking votes by exploiting religious sentiments.
He said statements are being circulated on social media such as, “to protect one’s faith, one must vote for that symbol,” and “making that symbol victorious with one’s life and wealth is a religious duty.”
Mahdi Amin described such attempts to seek votes through misinterpretation of religion as undesirable and deeply concerning.
The BNP election steering committee spokesperson said that attempts to influence voters by using religious sentiment clearly violate Section 77(1)(d) of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, and constitute a punishable offence as “undue influence”.
He demanded swift and effective action in this regard.
Concerns over influencing elections through financial inducements
Noting that the matter has been brought to the attention of the election commission (EC), Mahdi Amin said there are fears that the collected information could be used to cast fake votes, vote in the names of deceased persons, or influence voters through financial inducements.
The BNP leader called for urgent intervention by the EC to prevent the misuse of NID information.
Objection to deployment of Ansar and VDP
Reportedly, 13 to 15 Ansar and VDP members will be deployed at each polling centre in the volunteer category, most of whom would usually be local residents.
Mahdi Amin urged the election commission to assign Ansar and VDP personnel to polling duties outside their own police station areas to ensure neutrality.