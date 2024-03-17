Decision on Khaleda Zia jail term suspension likely tomorrow
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s family has applied for extension of the suspension of her jail and sought permission to take her abroad for better treatment. The home ministry has already forwarded the application to the law ministry.
A decision in this regard can be taken on Monday next. However, sources said there is no legal scope to send the BNP chairperson abroad for treatment.
Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Eskander submitted the application saying that the physicians who are treating Khaleda Zia has suggested she be taken abroad for better treatment.
Law minister Anisul Huq told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the application has been forwarded to the law ministry by the home ministry. A decision will be taken tomorrow.
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case the same year. The government through an executive order released her from jail for six months on two conditions on 25 March in 2020.
Since then, the government has been extending the conditional suspension of Khaleda Zia’s jail term. On 12 September, her jail term was suspended for six more months till 24 March.