Decision on Khaleda Zia jail term suspension likely tomorrow

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s family has applied for extension of the suspension of her jail and sought permission to take her abroad for better treatment. The home ministry has already forwarded the application to the law ministry.

A decision in this regard can be taken on Monday next. However, sources said there is no legal scope to send the BNP chairperson abroad for treatment.

Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Eskander submitted the application saying that the physicians who are treating Khaleda Zia has suggested she be taken abroad for better treatment.

