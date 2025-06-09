Bangladesh freed from fascism under the leadership of Tarique Rahman: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, “BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman led the anti-fascist movement to victory. Under his leadership, we have been able to free Bangladesh from fascism. We will continue to advance democratic practices to ensure that no fascist regime can ever take hold in Bangladesh again. That is why we are still calling for the establishment of a political government in Bangladesh through a fair election as soon as possible, in the interest of democracy.”

He made these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the Pekua upazila BNP’s central office in Cox’s Bazar. Earlier, he had inaugurated the newly established Pekua upazila BNP office at Pekua Chowmuhani.

The inaugural ceremony of upazila BNP head office was held on a busy street.

For this reason, police blocked traffic on the Baraitali-Chowmuhani road from the afternoon onwards. Some vehicles were forced to take alternative routes. However, upon taking the stage, Salahuddin Ahmed apologised for the public inconvenience at the beginning of his speech.