Bangladesh freed from fascism under the leadership of Tarique Rahman: Salahuddin Ahmed
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, “BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman led the anti-fascist movement to victory. Under his leadership, we have been able to free Bangladesh from fascism. We will continue to advance democratic practices to ensure that no fascist regime can ever take hold in Bangladesh again. That is why we are still calling for the establishment of a political government in Bangladesh through a fair election as soon as possible, in the interest of democracy.”
He made these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the Pekua upazila BNP’s central office in Cox’s Bazar. Earlier, he had inaugurated the newly established Pekua upazila BNP office at Pekua Chowmuhani.
The inaugural ceremony of upazila BNP head office was held on a busy street.
For this reason, police blocked traffic on the Baraitali-Chowmuhani road from the afternoon onwards. Some vehicles were forced to take alternative routes. However, upon taking the stage, Salahuddin Ahmed apologised for the public inconvenience at the beginning of his speech.
He said, “I didn’t know the meeting was being held here (on the road). There’s been traffic congestion, and I sincerely apologise to those who suffered.”
The event was presided over by Bahadur Shah, president of the Pekua upazila BNP. Among those who addressed the event were Iqbal Hossain, general secretary of the upazila BNP; Shahnewaz Azad, joint secretary; former chairman of the Toitong union parishad, Moslem Uddin; Kamran Jadid Mukut, president of Pekua upazila Jubo Dal; Asif Khaled, general secretary of the Jubo Dal; Ahsan Ullah, convener of the upazila Swechchhasebak Dal; and Abu Siddiq, president of the Pekua upazila Krishak Dal.
Also present at the rally were Shahjahan Chowdhury, president of Cox’s Bazar district BNP and former member of parliament; Shamim Ara, general secretary; and Hasina Ahmed, former member of parliament for the Chakaria–Pekua constituency.
Following the event, Salahuddin Ahmed visited the grave of Mohammad Wasim, a Chhatra Dal leader killed during the July uprising in Chattogram. Wasim’s grave is located in Bagghuzara village of Pekua upazila.