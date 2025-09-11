JUCSU election: Voting begins at 9am, final preparations underway

After 33 years, the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election is about to begin. Voting will start today, Thursday, at 9:00am in the university’s 21 residential halls and will continue until 5:00pm.

In the final moments before the election begins, preparations are underway across the campus.

Around 8:00am, a visit to the site showed that returning officers and other election officials were making final arrangements at the polling centres inside the residential halls.

In the university’s new administrative building area, APBn (Armed Police Battalion) and regular police personnel were seen gathering. They were being assigned to specific locations across the campus for election-day duties.