Dhaka seats: Who won and with what margin

Vote counting for the 13th National Parliamentary Election is underway. As of 1:30 pm today, Friday, unofficial results for 291 constituencies have been received.

So far, results for all 20 constituencies in Dhaka have been announced. Of these, BNP has won 13 seats, while candidates from the 11-party electoral alliance have secured 7 seats. Among them, a candidate from the National Citizen Party (NCP) has won in one constituency.