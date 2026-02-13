Dhaka seats: Who won and with what margin
Vote counting for the 13th National Parliamentary Election is underway. As of 1:30 pm today, Friday, unofficial results for 291 constituencies have been received.
So far, results for all 20 constituencies in Dhaka have been announced. Of these, BNP has won 13 seats, while candidates from the 11-party electoral alliance have secured 7 seats. Among them, a candidate from the National Citizen Party (NCP) has won in one constituency.
Who has won in each constituency in Dhaka
Dhaka-1
According to unofficial results, BNP candidate Khondkar Abu Ashfaq has won in Dhaka–1. Contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol, he secured 173,781 votes. His nearest rival, Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, received 112,622 votes with the scales symbol.
Dhaka–2
In Dhaka–2, Amanullah Aman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won with 163,020 votes. His closest competitor, Colonel (retd.) Abdul Haque of Jamaat, secured 78,655 votes.
Dhaka–3
According to unofficial results, BNP candidate Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has won in Dhaka–3. He received 98,785 votes, while his nearest rival, Shahinul Islam of Jamaat, got 82,232 votes.
Dhaka–4
In Dhaka–4, according to preliminary results, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Syed Zainul Abedin won by a margin of about 3,000 votes. With the scales symbol, he secured a total of 77,367 votes. His closest rival, BNP candidate Tanvir Ahmed, received 74,447 votes.
Dhaka–5
In Dhaka–5, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Mohammad Kamal Hossain won according to preliminary results. With the scales symbol, he defeated his nearest rival, BNP candidate Md. Nabi Ullah, by a margin of more than 9,000 votes.
Mohammad Kamal Hossain secured 96,641 votes, while Md. Nabi Ullah received 87,491 votes.
Dhaka–6
In the 13th National Parliamentary Election, BNP candidate Ishraque Hossain has been declared the unofficial winner in Dhaka–6. Contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol, he secured a total of 78,850 votes.
His closest rival, Md. Abdul Mannan of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, received 55,697 votes. Ishraque Hossain won by a margin of 23,153 votes.
Dhaka–7
In Dhaka–7, BNP candidate Hamidur Rahman has unofficially won with 104,666 votes. His nearest competitor, Md. Enayet Ullah of Jamaat, received 98,483 votes. That means Hamidur Rahman secured victory by a margin of 6,183 votes.
Dhaka–8
In Dhaka–8, BNP candidate Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed has unofficially won. He secured 5,239 more votes than Mohammad Nasir Uddin Patwari of the 11-party electoral alliance.
Dhaka–9
In the 13th National Parliamentary Election, BNP candidate Habibur Rashid has unofficially won in Dhaka–9. With the sheaf of paddy symbol, he secured a total of 111,212 votes.
His closest rival was Mohammad Jabed Mia, a candidate of the National Citizen Party (NCP), who received 53,460 votes. In this constituency, former NCP leader and independent candidate Tasnim Jara, contesting with the football symbol, secured 44,684 votes.
Dhaka–10
In Dhaka–10, BNP-nominated candidate Sheikh Rabiul Alam has unofficially won, securing 3,300 more votes than his closest rival, Jamaat candidate Md. Jasim Uddin Sarkar.
Sheikh Rabiul Alam received a total of 80,436 votes, while Jasim Uddin secured 77,136 votes. Voting took place in 137 centres, including postal ballots, with a turnout of 43 per cent.
Dhaka–11
In Dhaka–11, National Citizen Party (NCP) candidate Nahid Islam has unofficially won by a margin of 2,000 votes. Contesting with the water lily symbol, he secured a total of 93,872 votes.
His closest rival, BNP candidate MA Quayum, received 91,833 votes—meaning Nahid Islam won by 2,039 votes.
Dhaka–12
In Dhaka–12, Jamaat candidate Md. Saiful Alam won, defeating both the BNP alliance candidate and a rebel independent candidate. He secured a total of 53,773 votes with the scales symbol.
His nearest rival, Saiful Haque of the Biplobi Workers Party (a BNP alliance candidate), received 30,963 votes.
Dhaka–13
In Dhaka–13, BNP-backed candidate Bobby Hajjaj, contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol, emerged victorious. He received 88,387 votes, defeating his rival Mamunul Haque—supported by Jamaat and the 11-party alliance, by 2,320 votes.
Mamunul Haque secured 86,067 votes.
Dhaka–14
In Dhaka–14, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Mir Ahmad Bin Kasem has unofficially won. He is the son of the late Jamaat leader Mir Kasem Ali.
With the scales symbol, he secured a total of 101,113 votes. His nearest rival, BNP candidate Sanjida Islam, received 83,323 votes.
Dhaka–15
In Dhaka–15, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has won, securing 85,131 votes. His opponent, BNP candidate Md. Shafiqul Islam Khan, received 63,517 votes, leaving a margin of 21,614 votes in favour of the Jamaat chief.
Dhaka–16
In Dhaka–16, Jamaat candidate Md. Abdul Baten has unofficially won, defeating BNP candidate Md. Aminul Haque by 3,361 votes.
Abdul Baten received 88,828 votes, while Aminul Haque secured 85,467 votes.
Dhaka–17
According to unofficial results in Dhaka–17, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman received 72,699 votes. His nearest rival, Jamaat candidate S M Khaliduzzaman, received 68,300 votes. Tarique Rahman won by a margin of 4,399 votes.
Dhaka–18
In Dhaka–18, BNP candidate S M Jahangir Hossain has unofficially won, defeating the NCP candidate by more than 33,000 votes. Contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol, he secured a total of 144,715 votes (including postal ballots), while NCP candidate Ariful Islam received 111,297 votes.
Dhaka–19
In Dhaka–19, BNP candidate Dewan Mohammad Salauddin has unofficially been elected, securing 190,976 votes. His nearest rival, NCP candidate Dilshana Parul, received 125,283 votes.
Dhaka–20
In Dhaka–20 (Dhamrai), BNP candidate Md. Tamiz Uddin has been declared the unofficial winner. Contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol, he secured 160,428 votes across 147 polling centres. His closest rival, NCP candidate Nabila Tasnid of the 11-party electoral alliance, received 56,343 votes.