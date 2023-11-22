Atmosphere for credible election remains elusive: JaPa secretary general

Jatiya Party believes that no transfer of power is possible in a democracy without elections, said the party Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque alias Chunnu on Tuesday.
“We want a fair and credible election. Till now, the atmosphere for a 100 per cent credible election remains elusive. Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader will announce our decision regarding participation in the election,” he said.
Chunnu’s statement could be perceived as preparing the grounds for an announcement by Quader to contest the election.
He said the question on most people’s minds is whether they can cast their own vote if they go to the polling station.
“There are apprehensions and doubts among the people about the election. So we are taking time to decide on the vote. We will not form any alliance or grand alliance, we will contest in 300 seats,” he added.
He said a total of 622 nomination forms for prospective JaPa candidates were sold by the party on Tuesday, bringing the total over two days to 1179.
Jatiya Party presidium members Golam Kibria Tipu, Abdur Rashid Sarker, Liaquat Hossain Khoka and adviser Ponir Uddin Ahmed have taken the nomination forms.