Atmosphere for credible election remains elusive: JaPa secretary general

Chunnu’s statement could be perceived as preparing the grounds for an announcement by Quader to contest the election.

He said the question on most people’s minds is whether they can cast their own vote if they go to the polling station.

“There are apprehensions and doubts among the people about the election. So we are taking time to decide on the vote. We will not form any alliance or grand alliance, we will contest in 300 seats,” he added.