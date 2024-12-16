Mirza Fakhrul falls sick at National Mausoleum, taken to CMH
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suddenly fell sick on Monday at the National Mausoleum in Savar as he went there to pay his respects to the martyrs marking the Victory Day today.
He fell on the ground while speaking to the media around 10:00 am, BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed to Prothom Alo.
Sayrul Kabir Khan further said that Mirza Fakhrul was taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Savar, immediately.
The BNP secretary general has recovered a bit at the hospital.
Mirza Fakhrul was accompanied by professor AZM Zahid Hossain, BNP standing committee member Salah Uddin Ahmed, Abdus Salam and joint secretary general Habibunnabi Khan Sohel.