Mirza Fakhrul falls sick at National Mausoleum, taken to CMH

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suddenly fell sick on Monday at the National Mausoleum in Savar as he went there to pay his respects to the martyrs marking the Victory Day today.

He fell on the ground while speaking to the media around 10:00 am, BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed to Prothom Alo.