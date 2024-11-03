Create congenial atmosphere for elections very soon: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday urged the interim government to create an atmosphere conducive to hold the elections very soon.

He also strongly protested the remarks of an adviser about politicians being restive in taking power.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a discussion organised by BNP’s Dhaka south city unit on the occasion of the fifth death anniversary of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka in Dhaka.