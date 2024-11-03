Create congenial atmosphere for elections very soon: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday urged the interim government to create an atmosphere conducive to hold the elections very soon.
He also strongly protested the remarks of an adviser about politicians being restive in taking power.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a discussion organised by BNP’s Dhaka south city unit on the occasion of the fifth death anniversary of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka in Dhaka.
He said, “We have become free from a big monster but we are yet to get relief as the people's government has not been established yet.”
Saying that the interim government took over to overcome a crisis, Mirza Fakhrul said the chief adviser is "responsible for restoring democracy in Bangladesh, and the government must hold a credible election and handover the power to an elected parliament."
Coming down hard on the remarks of an adviser, the BNP leaders said, “The adviser said politicians became restive to take the power, but such statement is vary saddening. We do not expect such statement. We work to free Bangladesh from Sheikh Hasina. We gave lives and now we are working to establish democracy.”
Explaining why they put emphasis on holding elections soon, Mirza Fakhrul said, “The people of Sheikh Hasina will return as much as the government delay the election. So, we are saying again that create an atmosphere conducive to hold the elections very soon.”
“We have been cooperating with you all the time. You cooperate now. Do not try to divert people’s attention by making statement like we become restive to take power.”