BNP leadership meets Peter Haas first time after parliamentary elections
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan held a meeting with Peter Haas, the US ambassador to Bangladesh, Monday for the first time since the voting of the recently concluded 12th parliamentary elections that the party boycotted.
Sources said the nearly one hour-long meeting was held at the US embassy in the capital’s Baridhara area from at around 2:45 pm Monday.
Later, the US Embassy in Dhaka posted a photograph of Peter Haas and Moyeen Khan on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.
The embassy in its social media handle has written, “Embassy Dhaka is committed to promote democracy, transparency, tolerance, good governance, and respect for human rights. Democracy thrives when every voice is heard. Pleased to meet with Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.”
This was the first meeting between the US ambassador and any BNP leader since the 7 January parliamentary elections.
But BNP, the key opposition, did not disclose anything regarding the meeting.
Prothom Alo could not talk to Moyeen Khan after repeated attempts. The BNP leader has been avoiding the media.