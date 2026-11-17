Following the incident, Nahid Islam posted a statement on his verified Facebook page at around 6:45 am Bangladesh time on Tuesday.

He wrote, “After the event, fugitive and extremist activists of the fascist Awami League attacked ordinary expatriate Bangladeshis and students from various universities who had attended the programme. Several people were injured in the incident.”

Nahid further wrote, “Representatives of international human rights organisations and journalists from various media outlets were also present at today’s (Monday) event. They witnessed the attack and violence themselves. We hope that the incident will receive international attention based on their first-hand experiences and the information they have gathered.”