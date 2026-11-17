Awami league-NCP supporters clash after Nahid Islam’s reception in London, 5 injured
Supporters of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, engaged in clashes at Romford, east London, in the United Kingdom on Monday (16 November).
The incident took place outside the Mayfair Venue at around 10:00 pm local time, following a civic reception organised in honour of Nahid Islam, convener of the NCP and Chief Whip of the Opposition.
Five people injured in the clash are receiving treatment at King’s College Hospital in London. Nahid Islam visited the injured at the hospital following the incident.
Following the incident, Nahid Islam posted a statement on his verified Facebook page at around 6:45 am Bangladesh time on Tuesday.
He wrote, “After the event, fugitive and extremist activists of the fascist Awami League attacked ordinary expatriate Bangladeshis and students from various universities who had attended the programme. Several people were injured in the incident.”
Nahid further wrote, “Representatives of international human rights organisations and journalists from various media outlets were also present at today’s (Monday) event. They witnessed the attack and violence themselves. We hope that the incident will receive international attention based on their first-hand experiences and the information they have gathered.”
Nahid Islam called on the UK Government to ensure a prompt, impartial and effective investigation into the attack and take legal action against those responsible.
This correspondent, who was present at the scene, saw four injured people. Five police vehicles and two ambulances arrived at the location. Ambulance personnel provided first aid to two injured people inside the hall.
Earlier, on Saturday, a group of Awami League activists and supporters attempted to harass Nahid Islam on the University of Cambridge campus in the UK. However, the efforts of NCP activists and leaders in the UK prevented any untoward incident.
Incidents involving egg-throwing, attempts to obstruct visits and heightened tensions have also taken place during visits to London by former interim government adviser Mahfuj Alam in September last year and NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah in June this year.
Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024, Awami League supporters have staged several protests against student leaders of the July mass uprising during their visits to the UK.
Nahid Islam, chief whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad and the proclaimer of the One-Point Demand that led to the fall of the Awami League government during the July mass uprising, is currently in the UK on a week-long visit.