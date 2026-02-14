Jamaat’s major surge, highest-ever vote haul

Long known in national politics as a coalition-dependent party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demonstrated its own strength in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliamentary) elections.

In the election, where voting was held in 299 of the 300 constituencies, official results show the party won 68 seats independently, the highest in its political history. Including coalition partners, the total rises to 77 seats. Although short of forming a government, Jamaat is set to sit in the opposition benches.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured 209 seats independently and 212 with allies. However, Jamaat’s 68 single-handed victories carry significant political weight. In 1996, when it contested independently, it had won only three seats.

Previously, Jamaat won 18 seats in 1991, 17 in 2001 and two in 2008. Compared with those results, this year marks a historic turning point for the party.