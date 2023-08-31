AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader

"Later, it was also found that he went into self-hiding in India. Even, about Ilias Ali's disappearance, a senior BNP leader in his speech stated that BNP men made Ilias Ali disappeared, which was later published and spread in social media," Quader said.

He said BNP founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman captured the state power unconstitutionally through killing, coup and conspiracy in this country.

Noting that Zia started the politics of forced disappearance in this country, the road transport minister said Mahfuz Babu, the then general secretary of Dhaka City Chhatra League, was abducted and killed due to his political ideology during the reign of Zia. Even the family of Mahfuz Babu did not find his body, he added.

Quader said Chattogram Jubo League leader Maulavi Syed was brutally killed while hundreds of freedom fighters and officers and soldiers of army and air force were killed due to so-called mutiny aiming to consolidate Zia's illegal power.

"Even the bodies of many of those army officers and soldiers were not found. Their family members still do not know where they were buried. Their family members are still waiting to get the last trace of the people lost in those incidents," he said.