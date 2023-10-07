A quarter dreaming of coming to power unconstitutionally: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said a certain quarter is dreaming of ascending to power through unconstitutional means but the election would take place on time.

In a statement sent to the media today, the AL general secretary said the BNP always steals people’s vote to grab power through illegal means.

“BNP does politics by cheating people. People repeatedly voted Awami League to power as it always keeps the pledges made to the people. The main objective of Awami League’s politics is welfare of people. It always wants to make a prosperous and welfare state for the masses.”