A quarter dreaming of coming to power unconstitutionally: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said a certain quarter is dreaming of ascending to power through unconstitutional means but the election would take place on time.
In a statement sent to the media today, the AL general secretary said the BNP always steals people’s vote to grab power through illegal means.
“BNP does politics by cheating people. People repeatedly voted Awami League to power as it always keeps the pledges made to the people. The main objective of Awami League’s politics is welfare of people. It always wants to make a prosperous and welfare state for the masses.”
He asked the BNP secretary general what other ways are there to hold an election without constitutional measures.
Quader said people would never let any election happen that will bring anyone to power by selling the interest of the country to any foreign power.
He said the threats of ‘fierce movement’ do not behoove BNP as it is a failed party and its leaders are corrupt.
BNP’s one point movement demanding the government’s resignation has drastically failed.
Now as they fail to do anything politically, the BNP leaders have now resorted to misinformation and propaganda to mislead the people, Quader added.
He said BNP should be grateful to the AL government for allowing Khaleda Zia to take treatment at the most advanced facility in the country despite being a convicted person.
The BNP is now trying to do politics with her physicial condition, he alleged.
“We urge BNP leaders not to put Khaleda Zia under physical and mental pressure by doing politics with her illness,” Quader added.