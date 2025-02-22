Local elections first, national polls after reforms: Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said that the local government elections must be held promptly to ensure public access to services.

He made the remark as the chief guest at a street rally organised by Chandpur district Jamaat on West Bazar Road in the district's Hajiganj on Saturday afternoon.

The Jamaat Ameer said, "We want a national election only after ensuring political and administrative reforms in the country. Elections should be held under the proportional representation system so that no vote is wasted and every vote carries value."