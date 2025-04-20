Awami League holds flash procession in Khulna

Awami League leaders and activists organised a flash procession at the zero point area of Khulna city on Sunday morning.

They marched under the banner of Khulna district unit of the Bangladesh Awami League.

This marks the first programme carried out by the Awami League in Khulna since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August. Photographs and videos of this morning’s procession have already spread across social media platforms.

Photos and videos show a group of individuals holding a demonstration at the zero point area, holding a banner featuring images of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina. During the procession, slogans such as “Sheikh Hasina fears nothing, we have not left the streets etc were chanted.