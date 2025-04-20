Awami League holds flash procession in Khulna
Awami League leaders and activists organised a flash procession at the zero point area of Khulna city on Sunday morning.
They marched under the banner of Khulna district unit of the Bangladesh Awami League.
This marks the first programme carried out by the Awami League in Khulna since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August. Photographs and videos of this morning’s procession have already spread across social media platforms.
Photos and videos show a group of individuals holding a demonstration at the zero point area, holding a banner featuring images of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina. During the procession, slogans such as “Sheikh Hasina fears nothing, we have not left the streets etc were chanted.
None of the leaders of the Khulna district unit of the Awami League were willing to comment on the matter. However, a leader from the Dumuria upazila unit of the Awami League stated, “We were instructed to ensure no familiar faces joined the procession. Therefore, the rally was conducted by relatively unknown leaders and activists from the upazila and union levels.
The zero point area falls under the jurisdiction of the Horintana police station of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP).
Officer-in-charge Khairul Bashar said, “The Awami League leaders and activists suddenly disembarked from a vehicle and held a flash procession before fleeing the scene. As it was early in the morning, the roads were relatively empty. Police are actively working to apprehend those involved in the procession.”