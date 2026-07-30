Sarjis Alam's car attacked in Sylhet, rear windshield shattered

A car carrying National Citizen Party (NCP) central leader Sarjis Alam came under attack in Golapganj, Sylhet, leaving its rear windshield shattered.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 pm on Thursday as the convoy was leaving the Golapganj poura auditorium after attending an event.

The event exchanged views between the NCP leaders and the families of those killed during the July mass uprising.

Shibbir Ahmed, a central executive member of the NCP's labour wing, told Prothom Alo that Sarjis Alam's vehicle had been attacked.

He also said vehicles carrying NCP members of parliament Mahmuda Mitu and Atikur Rahman Mojahid were targeted. In addition, a vehicle transporting members of seven martyr families was attacked.