Sarjis Alam's car attacked in Sylhet, rear windshield shattered
A car carrying National Citizen Party (NCP) central leader Sarjis Alam came under attack in Golapganj, Sylhet, leaving its rear windshield shattered.
The incident occurred at around 2:45 pm on Thursday as the convoy was leaving the Golapganj poura auditorium after attending an event.
The event exchanged views between the NCP leaders and the families of those killed during the July mass uprising.
Shibbir Ahmed, a central executive member of the NCP's labour wing, told Prothom Alo that Sarjis Alam's vehicle had been attacked.
He also said vehicles carrying NCP members of parliament Mahmuda Mitu and Atikur Rahman Mojahid were targeted. In addition, a vehicle transporting members of seven martyr families was attacked.
According to several local NCP leaders, the convoy carrying Sarjis Alam was leaving the auditorium when several individuals threw bottles at his vehicle. The bottles struck the car, creating a brief period of tension at the scene. Police officers were present in front of the building and near Sarjis Alam's vehicle at the time.
Eyewitnesses said small soft drink bottles were thrown at the convoy. The rear windshield of the vehicle carrying Sarjis Alam was smashed. Slogans of "Fake, fake" were also chanted during the incident.
It could not immediately be confirmed whether anyone was injured. Police had not issued an official statement on the bottle-throwing incident at the time of reporting. The vehicle carrying Sarjis Alam was later seen leaving for Sylhet under police escort.
Earlier, the auditorium hosted a meeting between the NCP and the families of those martyred in the July mass uprising in Golapganj upazila. Family members of the martyrs, along with central and local NCP leaders, attended the event.