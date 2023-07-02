Reza Kibria removed from Gono Odhikar Parishad

Reza Kibria has been removed from his position as the convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad, UNB reports.

This decision was made during a meeting held on Saturday, as stated in a press release issued by the party.

Despite other members being present at the meeting, Reza, the convenor, was notably absent. The meeting took place during the Eid holidays, amid transportation shortages and adverse circumstances. Consequently, based on the consensus of the attending members, Rashed Khan, joint convener-1, was elected as the new president. The meeting was moderated by Nurul Haque Nur, the member secretary, as mentioned in the press release.