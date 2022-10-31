Political heat now reaches parliament

The politics of the country is being heated up for the last two months. It started with Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s series of rallies protesting the price hike of fuel oil and other essential commodities and the obstacles created in their rallies.

It has now boiled over to ‘controlling’ the street. Whether the situation would affect the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) has now become a talking point.

Alongside flexing the muscle of organisational strength on the street by Awami League and BNP, the issue of resigning from parliament came to the fore on Saturday.