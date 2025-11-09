I'll contest the election from a Dhaka seat, resignation depends on govt decision: Asif Mahmud
Adviser to the interim government, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, has applied to be registered as a voter in the Dhaka-10 parliamentary constituency.
He has said that he will contest the forthcoming national election. He is more or less certain that he will contest from a Dhaka constituency. However, when he will resign from the advisory council depends on decisions of the highest level of government.
Asif Mahmud on Sunday afternoon went to the office of the election officer of Dhanmondi thana that falls under Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat, located on Green Road in the capital, to submit his application for voter registration.
Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives and the Ministry of Youth and Sports later spoke to newspersons.
“Since it is more or less confirmed that I will contest the election from Dhaka, I am changing my constituency to Dhaka as well, so that the vote is not wasted. Although I have been a voter before, I could not cast my vote in any election. Two elections took place after I became a voter – in 2018 and 2024. At that time, no one was able to vote. I have ensured that I can vote in the coming election. As for which specific constituency I will contest from, no final decision has been made yet. But it will be from Dhaka, In Shaa Allah,” he told the media.
When asked whether he would be joining any political party, Asif Mahmud replied, “For now, the plan is to contest as an independent candidate. Let’s see what happens afterward.”
Noting that the Dhaka-10 constituency is among those where the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has not yet announced any candidate, a journalist asked whether the seat had been left open for him or whether there had been discussions with the BNP.
In response, Asif Mahmud said, “I have had no form of discussion with anyone. Whether any political party keeps any seat empty or not is not a matter for me to consider. I will take my decision personally, individually.”
In response to another question, the adviser to the interim government said that after resigning from government he intends to reside in the Dhanmondi area. From that perspective, he is becoming a voter of that area so that his vote is not wasted.
Asked when he would resign from the government’s advisory council, adviser Asif Mahmud replied, “I can state with certainty that I will contest the election. As to when I will resign, you know that much depends on decisions taken at the highest level of government. After discussion, I will inform you soon.”
The newspersons asked adviser Asif about the situation arising from the differences among political parties regarding the timing of implementation of the July National Charter and the referendum. In reply, he said no decision has yet been reached in this regard. The government has given time for political parties to hold discussions. The final decision will be taken after receiving feedback from them. It will be possible to speak only after that decision is made. Nothing can be said at this moment.
In response to another question, Asif Mahmud said, “This government had three tasks – reform, justice, and democratic transition. You can see that all three are progressing in equal measure. Regarding justice, we know that there will be an important development within this month. The reform process is ongoing and is nearing completion. Once the procedures are defined, there will no longer be any doubt. Regarding the election, the government has stated very clearly, repeatedly, that the election will be held in February. The government is preparing all stakeholders and is also seeking cooperation from all to hold a fair election.”
Asked whether he wished to say anything to those parties who “wish to get an advantage by bending the rules”, Asif Mahmud said, “I do not wish to make any comment on political matters at this moment. Since I am still part of the government, I will speak on such matters later.”