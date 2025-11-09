I'll contest the election from a Dhaka seat, resignation depends on govt decision: Asif Mahmud

Noting that the Dhaka-10 constituency is among those where the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has not yet announced any candidate, a journalist asked whether the seat had been left open for him or whether there had been discussions with the BNP.

In response, Asif Mahmud said, “I have had no form of discussion with anyone. Whether any political party keeps any seat empty or not is not a matter for me to consider. I will take my decision personally, individually.”

In response to another question, the adviser to the interim government said that after resigning from government he intends to reside in the Dhanmondi area. From that perspective, he is becoming a voter of that area so that his vote is not wasted.

Asked when he would resign from the government’s advisory council, adviser Asif Mahmud replied, “I can state with certainty that I will contest the election. As to when I will resign, you know that much depends on decisions taken at the highest level of government. After discussion, I will inform you soon.”

The newspersons asked adviser Asif about the situation arising from the differences among political parties regarding the timing of implementation of the July National Charter and the referendum. In reply, he said no decision has yet been reached in this regard. The government has given time for political parties to hold discussions. The final decision will be taken after receiving feedback from them. It will be possible to speak only after that decision is made. Nothing can be said at this moment.