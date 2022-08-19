Is govt staying in power at the 'mercy' of India?, Fakhrul asks

He also said questions have been raised about whether Bangladesh will really be an independent state or not, whether Bangladesh will really be a democratic country or not and whether the people of Bangladesh will get back their rights or not.

Since it came to power, Fakhrul said, Awami League has snatched the rights of the people of Bangladesh in a very well-planned way while the constitution has been amended annulling the provisions of the caretaker government and depriving people of their scope to vote and elect their representatives every five years.

Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal arranged the discussion at the National Press Club marking its 42nd founding anniversary.

Earlier at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Thursday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can stay in power.

About the killing of five people in a girder accident in the city's Uttara area on Monday, Fakhrul said arresting the crane operator, security guard, and other staff is not enough.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project director will have to be made accountable for the incident, he added. "No action has been taken against them so far."

The BNP leader said Obaidul Quader used to make many ‘unguarded’ comments about his political opponents, but many people die in road accidents every day as there is no discipline and rules anywhere. “There is no good governance. They (AL leaders) are only plundering from everywhere.”