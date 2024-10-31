Electoral compromise or initiative to avoid unwarranted situation?

A confusion has arisen among the local leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies, who were waging movement against the former government simultaneously, over letters BNP recently sent to the party leaders in six areas.

The letters directed the local leaders and activists to assist six leaders of allies, who were in the simultaneous movement, in their political activities.

The local level leaders from both sides are not clear whether the letters hinted at seat compromise in the coming parliamentary election or an initiative to keep them close.

BNP on 22 October sent the “very important” letters to the presidents and general secretaries of six areas to help six leaders of like-minded allies in public campaigns and organisational activities in their areas.