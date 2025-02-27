Private university students postpone today’s programme
The combined private university wing of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has postponed their announced protest programme today, Thursday.
MJH Monju, convener of the combined private university wing of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, postponed the programme in a post from his verified Facebook page.
He wrote in his post, “I request everybody to have patience for the sake of the nation. The activities of opportunists are beyond anybody’s imagination! Considering the overall situation and sufferings of the people, we have postponed our programme today.”
New student outfit Bangaldesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad was formed on Wednesday at the initiative of the former coordinators of Students Against Discrimination (SAD).
The announcement was made from a media conference at Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus on Wednesday afternoon which sparked protests and scuffles between two groups. The protesters were private university students. They demanded a proper representation of themselves in the committee of the newly formed student organisation.
Later in the night, the protesting students blocked the Banglamotor intersection of the city demanding justice over the attack carried out on them on the Dhaka University campus. They also threatened to declare harder programmes if their demand is not realised. Later, they left the road around 11:00 pm.
MJH Monju, convener of the combined private university wing of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said some eight students were injured in the attack. He demanded justice regarding the incident.