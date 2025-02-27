Private university students postpone today’s programme

The combined private university wing of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has postponed their announced protest programme today, Thursday.

MJH Monju, convener of the combined private university wing of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, postponed the programme in a post from his verified Facebook page.

He wrote in his post, “I request everybody to have patience for the sake of the nation. The activities of opportunists are beyond anybody’s imagination! Considering the overall situation and sufferings of the people, we have postponed our programme today.”

New student outfit Bangaldesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad was formed on Wednesday at the initiative of the former coordinators of Students Against Discrimination (SAD).