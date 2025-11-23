The administration will act entirely according to our orders: Jamaat leader Shahjahan

Expressing concern that bags of money and arms may enter the country from the neighbouring state ahead of the upcoming national election, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s central working committee member Shahjahan Chowdhury has said, “The election will not be decided by the people alone… In every constituency, we must bring the entire administration under our influence. They will stand when we say so, sit when we say so, arrest when we say so, and file cases at our command.”

The Jamaat leader made these remarks yesterday, Saturday evening while addressing Jamaat-e-Islami’s ‘Election Responsibility Conference’ at the GEC Convention Hall in Chattogram city. Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman attended the event as the chief guest, but he was not on stage during Shahjahan Chowdhury’s speech.