Govt not waiting for anyone’s recognition: Quader
Governing Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader Sunday said the government is not waiting for anyone’s recognition.
“We are not eagerly waiting to get anyone’s greeting. There is no reason to think that the elected government has fallen into such a state of bankruptcy”, he told a press conference on contemporary issues at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital this afternoon.
Quader said sending greetings to any newly elected prime minister is democratic norms. “As per the norms of democracy, congratulations are given when someone is elected as the prime minister. Everyone is congratulating as per the norms. There is nothing new in it,” he stated.
The AL general secretary said after failing to halt the elections, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is burning with jealousy seeing these congratulatory messages. Even though the BNP did not participate in the polls, there was about 42 per cent of voter turnout, he said.
“BNP is burning with jealousy .... even though they did not participate in the elections, a large number of the country’s people gave mandate to AL President Sheikh Hasina,” he claimed.
The Awami League government, as a patriotic one, is taking measures to contain price hikes of essential commodities, Quader told the media.
As a political party BNP has the right to organise programmes but if they resort to violence in the name of agitation, the law enforcement agencies will strictly perform their duty and the government will deal with the BNP politically, he said.
The AL general secretary also claimed that none has seen the outline of the so-called movement of BNP and the issue of their movement is not clear.
AL organising secretary BM Mozammel Haque, cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, office secretary Biplab Barua and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present at the press conference.