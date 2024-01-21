Govt not waiting for anyone’s recognition: Quader

Quader said sending greetings to any newly elected prime minister is democratic norms. “As per the norms of democracy, congratulations are given when someone is elected as the prime minister. Everyone is congratulating as per the norms. There is nothing new in it,” he stated.

The AL general secretary said after failing to halt the elections, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is burning with jealousy seeing these congratulatory messages. Even though the BNP did not participate in the polls, there was about 42 per cent of voter turnout, he said.

“BNP is burning with jealousy .... even though they did not participate in the elections, a large number of the country’s people gave mandate to AL President Sheikh Hasina,” he claimed.