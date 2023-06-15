Govt reshuffles police, admin in attempt to manipulate elections: Fakhrul

The government has started reshuffling police and public administration to hold another stage-managed election through vote rigging by controlling the state machinery, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

Speaking at a discussion on Thursday, he, however, said the country’s people will thwart all the ‘blueprints’ of the government through a mass uprising in the days to come, reports news agency UNB.

“They (AL) have started the process for holding another election as per their will by rigging votes and controlling everything. There’re reports in some newspapers about massive reshuffle and promotion in the police. They’ve also reshuffled the public administration with a motive to arrange everything as per their desire ahead of the next election,” Fakhrul said.

He recalled that many fascist regimes, including the one of HM Ershad, had done the same in the past, but eventually they had to quit power in the face of public wrath.