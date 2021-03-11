300 police, RAB members deployed in Basurhat

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Begumganj circle additional superintendent of police Mohammad Shah Imran, deployed in Basurhat, said police members have taken position at important spots from the morning. Also, more than one mobile team of police and RAB men are also patrolling the area round the clock.

He also said Basurhat municipality mayor Abdul Quader Mirza was seen in different areas along with 15-20 of his supporters. Overall situation is peaceful now. There is no problem anywhere.

Police and local administration said the duration of the section 144 imposed in Basurhat due to the deterioration of law and order situation ended at 12:00am on Thursday. The administration, however, has taken decision not to reimpose the section 144. Instead, it decided to keep the law enforcement agency members deployed there.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Khorshed Alam on Wednesday night told Prothom Alo that section 144 will not be imposed in Basurhat now but executive magistrate and enough policemen and RAB members have been deployed so that no untoward situation could arise there. No procession and rally is allowed in the area until the next directives. Stern administrative actions would be taken if anyone tries to create unstable situation there.