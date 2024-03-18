BNP in touch with allies despite no activity

A top leader of the 12-party Alliance and secretary general of the Bangladesh Labour Party Shahadat Hossain Salim told Prothom Alo, “We have been in coalition with the BNP. We want BNP to identify their organisational weaknesses and restructure the party, then take to the streets in full force.”

Several ally leaders think BNP leadership is yet to review the failure of the party’s movement and find any way to overcome the frustration among leaders-activists. No step by the international community is also visible in the establishment of democracy and one-sided elections. In this context, there will be no benefits of shaking the party in the name of restructuring. Besides, BNP has a lack of competent leadership, and that has been particularly noticeable during the last movement.

There was a lack of ‘coordination’ and ‘decision’ in the last movement, said Nurul Haque Nur, president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, which is one of the allies in the simultaneous movement. He told Prothom Alo, “We have discussed these issues during the meeting with BNP after the election.”

Nurul Haque said they made several proposals to BNP. They also advised the BNP that the party must fix the weak points if they want to go for the next movement, and whether a team of BNP can be formed to take decisions on movements and programmes, and that can make timely decisions, he added.

This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu and Hasanul Banna