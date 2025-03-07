Some local media mistranslated my quote, says Nahid

While speaking at a press conference at the NCP headquarters in the capital’s Bangla Motor area on Friday, he urged the concerned media outlets to correct the misquote or mistranslation of his statement.

In the interview with Reuters, Nahid was quoted as saying, “Many affluent people across Bangladesh are helping finance the party.” He also said they will soon look to crowdfunding for a new office and creating a fund for the election.

The news agency further cited him as saying that the "interim government has been unable to fully ensure public safety and holding a general election this year will be difficult." At the press briefing, Nahid claimed that he did not want to mean exactly what the report noted.