Some local media mistranslated my quote, says Nahid
The convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Nahid Islam, has claimed his statement in an interview with news agency Reuters has been mistranslated in different local media outlets.
“Regarding the party’s financial issues, I said the solvent people of the society, solvent party members, and well wishers are actually helping us. We are going towards crowdfunding both online and offline to collect election funds, in addition to establishing a party office. A mistranslation of this statement was published in different local media outlets,” he said.
While speaking at a press conference at the NCP headquarters in the capital’s Bangla Motor area on Friday, he urged the concerned media outlets to correct the misquote or mistranslation of his statement.
In the interview with Reuters, Nahid was quoted as saying, “Many affluent people across Bangladesh are helping finance the party.” He also said they will soon look to crowdfunding for a new office and creating a fund for the election.
The news agency further cited him as saying that the "interim government has been unable to fully ensure public safety and holding a general election this year will be difficult." At the press briefing, Nahid claimed that he did not want to mean exactly what the report noted.
Explaining his stance, the NCP convener said, “I said holding an election will be very tough given the prevailing law and order situation in the country, and such a vulnerable state of the police. Moreover, this police and administration have not been tested for their ability to conduct a fair election for a long time. From this point of view, I said the police and law and order situation must be improved before an election. All political parties and different social forces have to come forward and cooperate with the government in this regard.”
He reiterated that his party has the mindset and preparations for the elections, but expressed their demand for a constituent assembly election alongside the parliamentary polls. “Merely an election is not the only demand of the NCP.”