Questions arise whether the decision made by bypassing demands of 90pc of political parties: Khasru

Interim government's chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has announced that the national election will be held on any day in the first half of April next year.

Reacting to this announcement, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “When 90 per cent of political parties have demanded that the election be held by December, questions arise as to how such a decision can be made by bypassing the will of the 90 per cent.”

When asked for his reaction to the election timeline announced by the Chief Adviser, Amir Khasru told Prothom Alo on Friday night, “It has been said that all decisions are being made on the basis of consensus. So where is the consensus if 90 per cent have been excluded from such a major decision?”