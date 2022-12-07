AL begins 'vigilant guard’ to resist BNP

The political arena has heated up significantly ahead of BNP's divisional mass rally in front of the Naya Paltan party office on 10 December and the ruling party has launched its ‘vigilant guard’ to drive out the BNP men.

The Awami League (AL) men were seen taking positions with processions at different spots across the capital city since Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a deadly clash took place between the police and the BNP men at the latter's head office in the Naya Paltan area around 3:00 pm. The vigilant exercise of the ruling party men would heat up the political arena further, the common people feared.