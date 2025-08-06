5 NCP leaders served show-cause notice over Cox’s Bazar trip
Five leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders, including Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, have been served a show-cause notice over their trip to Cox’s Bazar on the first anniversary of the July Uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government after 16 years.
The notice stated that no information or explanation about this trip was previously shared with the party’s political council. It asked the two senior leaders to appear in person before the party and submit a written explanation within 24 hours regarding the reasons and context of the trip.
NCP convener Md Nahid Islam and member-secretary Akhtar Hossain issued the notices to the five leaders today, Wednesday. On their behalf, the party’s joint member-secretary (office) Salahuddin Sifat delivered the notices. He later informed newspersons about the matter on Wednesday.
The five leaders who received the show-cause notices are NCP’s chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, senior joint member-secretary Tasnim Jarah, chief organiser of the northern region Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the southern region Hasnat Abdullah, and joint convener Khaled Saifullah.
Although the five leaders were given separate show-cause notices, the wording of the notices is identical. It states, “On the first anniversary of the July Uprising and an important national day, you and four other central members of the party travelled to Cox’s Bazar on a personal trip. No information or explanation regarding this trip was previously communicated to the political council. In this situation, you are requested to appear in person before the party convener Md Nahid Islam and member-secretary Akhtar Hossain within the next 24 hours and submit a written explanation regarding the reasons and context of your decision.”
Earlier, on 5 August, on the special occasion of the first anniversary of the July Uprising, the five NCP leaders suddenly travelled to Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday. Sources at Cox’s Bazar Airport said the five leaders arrived at the airport around 11:30am yesterday on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka.
Afterwards, they checked into the five-star Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa (formerly Royal Tulip) located at Inani beach in Ukhiya, about 20 kilometres away from the city.
The sudden arrival of the five NCP leaders in Cox’s Bazar sparked various speculations and discussions in political circles. The matter also generated widespread conversations on social media.
Rumours even spread that they were holding a meeting with former US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas. However, there was no evidence of Peter Haas being in Bangladesh. Later, media reports confirmed that he is currently in Washington.