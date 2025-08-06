5 NCP leaders served show-cause notice over Cox’s Bazar trip

Five leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders, including Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, have been served a show-cause notice over their trip to Cox’s Bazar on the first anniversary of the July Uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government after 16 years.

The notice stated that no information or explanation about this trip was previously shared with the party’s political council. It asked the two senior leaders to appear in person before the party and submit a written explanation within 24 hours regarding the reasons and context of the trip.

NCP convener Md Nahid Islam and member-secretary Akhtar Hossain issued the notices to the five leaders today, Wednesday. On their behalf, the party’s joint member-secretary (office) Salahuddin Sifat delivered the notices. He later informed newspersons about the matter on Wednesday.