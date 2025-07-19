Jamaat Ameer hospitalised
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman was admitted to a hospital in the capital today, Saturday evening.
According to the party’s press wing, Shafiqur Rahman’s physical condition is stable, as his blood pressure and sugar levels are under control. The party urged all to pray for his quick recovery.
Earlier in the day, Shafiqur Rahman suddenly fell ill while delivering the presidential address at the party’s national rally held at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. Despite feeling unwell twice during his speech, he chose to complete it seated on the stage.
Shafiqur Rahman collapsed around seven and a half minutes into his address at the rally, which was organised to press home the party’s seven-point demand.
He later resumed his speech from a sitting position even though a doctor present on the stage reportedly advised him against continuing his address.
“Alhamdulillah, for as long as Allah grants me life, I will continue to fight for the people, InshaAllah. This struggle will not stop. Our fight will continue until the people of Bengal achieve liberation.” the Jamaat Ameer said.