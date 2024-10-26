SAD, Nagorik Committee discuss President’s removal, other issues with BNP
Representatives from the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee on Saturday discussed various issues with the BNP, including the removal of the President, reports UNB.
After the meeting, SAD convener Hasnat Abdullah briefed reporters about the outcome, but there was no statement from the BNP.
The seven-member delegation of student leaders arrived at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office around 5:15pm and had a closed-door meeting with BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, and joint secretary general Shaheeduddin Chowdhury.
Hasnat Abdullah said they mainly discussed three issues-the proclamation of the Second Republic, the removal of the President, and consolidating national unity.
"As you know, we earlier called for national unity, urging all democratic political parties to come together to bring down the fascist Sheikh Hasina. This was a preliminary step," he said.
"Currently, we face obstacles in fully eliminating fascism, particularly Chuppu (President Mohammad Shahabuddin). He should be removed. For the past two days, we have been in talks over these issues with prominent political parties in our country that participated in the mass uprising. We've discussed these matters with the BNP," Hasnat said.
In the meeting, he said, they discussed how to declare the Proclamation of the Second Republic, how to quickly remove the President based on political consensus, and how to avoid any kind of crisis. "We also talked about how to strengthen national unity."
Besides the BNP, he mentioned they also spoke with Jamaat and Islami Andolon about it, and they agreed with their position.
"Jamaat has already clarified its position, stating the President has no moral grounds to remain in his post," Hasnat said.
He noted that Islami Andolon also expressed a desire for the prompt removal of the President based on national unity.
Hasnat also said they will hold talks with other parties and alliances on these matters.
"We'll continue our discussions to reinforce the national unity that was formed before 5 August to build a new Bangladesh free from fascism."
He mentioned that the discussion was held in an amicable atmosphere and that the BNP would clarify its position after discussion in their party forum.
"We hope they will come up with a positive response," he added.
BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo in the night that the party heard the position of the SAD and Nagorik Committee. BNP has not finalised any decision on the issue.
BNP will discuss the issue during its next meeting of the standing committee which will be held within a day or two and come up with a decision.
Apart from Hasnat, SAD’s spokesperson Umma Fatema, member secretary Arif Shohel, organiser Abdul Hannan Masud, Jatiya Nagorik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patoari, spokesperson Samantha Sharmin, and member Akhter Hossain were among the seven leaders present.
Nasir Uddin Patiwari said, "Chuppu must go, but we are not setting a specific timeframe."