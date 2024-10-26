SAD, Nagorik Committee discuss President’s removal, other issues with BNP

Representatives from the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee on Saturday discussed various issues with the BNP, including the removal of the President, reports UNB.

After the meeting, SAD convener Hasnat Abdullah briefed reporters about the outcome, but there was no statement from the BNP.

The seven-member delegation of student leaders arrived at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office around 5:15pm and had a closed-door meeting with BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, and joint secretary general Shaheeduddin Chowdhury.

Hasnat Abdullah said they mainly discussed three issues-the proclamation of the Second Republic, the removal of the President, and consolidating national unity.

"As you know, we earlier called for national unity, urging all democratic political parties to come together to bring down the fascist Sheikh Hasina. This was a preliminary step," he said.

"Currently, we face obstacles in fully eliminating fascism, particularly Chuppu (President Mohammad Shahabuddin). He should be removed. For the past two days, we have been in talks over these issues with prominent political parties in our country that participated in the mass uprising. We've discussed these matters with the BNP," Hasnat said.