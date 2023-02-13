BNP forced president B Chowdhury to quit: Quader

He said the AL nominated a well-educated, honest, efficient and skilled person for the post of the country’s President.
“We did not nominate a person who is like Iajuddin Ahmed for the post of the President. We did not nominate a person from evil force who is an anti-liberation one and believes in terrorism and arson terrors,” he said.
The AL general secretary said the BNP started conflicts again while the BNP men have started arson terrorism in several districts. BNP is creating obstacle to the Awami League’s peace rallies through arson terrorism, he added.
“You live in this city, tell us - where have we obstructed them (BNP)? They are holding meetings, gatherings and marches. Have their progarmmes been halted anywhere?’ Quader questioned.
He said the BNP carried out attacks on the AL’s peace rallies. “Through terrorism carried out in 2013-14, the BNP proved that they were neo Razakars. They didn’t let us hold rallies while many of our leaders and workers were beat up and injured on the streets,” he said.
Chaired by KIB president Prof Dr Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL presidium member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim, AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and KIB secretary general Khairul Alam Prince.