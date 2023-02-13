BNP forced president B Chowdhury to quit: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP had forced its elected president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, commonly known as B Chowdhury, to flee away.

“B Chowdhury is still alive; the BNP had forced its elected President B Chowdhury to flee away along rail line. President like B Chowdhury was not able to tolerate. They (BNP) wanted Iajuddin like one,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at a discussion, organised at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium here this afternoon on the occasion of Krishibid Day.