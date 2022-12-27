JaPa candidate couldn’t vote due to EVM glitch

Md Asaduzzaman, presiding officer of the polling centre, said we are trying to fix the problem as soon as possible.
He added that the technical glitch appeared in only one booth.
Voting in Rangpur city corporation began on Tuesday morning using EVMs at 229 centres.
It began at 8:00am and will continue till 4:30pm, said returning officer Abdul Baten.
Nine candidates are vying for the mayoral post while 183 people are contesting for councillor posts in 33 wards. Sixty-eight candidates are contesting the polls for 11 reserved seats.
A total of 4,26,470 voters are expected to vote in the city corporation election.