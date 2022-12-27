JaPa candidate couldn’t vote due to EVM glitch

Jatiya Party’s (JaPa) mayor candidate could not vote in Rangpur City Corporation polls due to a glitch in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

JaPa candidate Mustafizar Rahman waited for 15 minutes inside the polling booth but failed to cast his vote. Later he came out and vented frustration over EVM while speaking with journalists.

Mustafizur went to the Alamnagar College Road Government Primary School polling centre to vote at around 9:00am.