Democracy wins through Gazipur city polls: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said democracy has won through the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls as it was held in a free, fair and peaceful manner, reports BSS.

"Democracy has won through the Gazipur city election and it has been lauded abroad. Awami League did not interfere in the polls to make its candidate win. BNP's falsehood about polls has been proven," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, told a rally arranged in front of AL's Bangabandhu avenue central office here, protesting the recent death threat to AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said the countrymen became happy as the election was held in a free, fair and impartial manner.