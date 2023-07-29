Police-BNP skirmishes in Shimrail of Narayanganj, two detained

Police in Shimrail of Siddhirganj upazila, Narayanganj, have chased leaders and activists taking party in BNP's sit -in programme, to disperse their gathering. This took place at 11:15 am today, Saturday. Two persons, including Narayanganj city BNP convener Sakhawat Hossain, were detained at the time.
The police and BNP men were engaged in chases and counter chases, with brickbats being hurled. Vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway came to a standstill.
Meanwhile, centering the BNP sit-in, there is a large number of police deployed at the Signboard area along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. The police said that BNP does not have permission for the programme. If there is any attempt to disrupt public peace and security, the police will take strict measures.
According to eye-witness accounts, BNP men gathered at 11:00 am for the sit-in at Shimrail Mukti Sarani area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Around 30 to 40 leaders and activists including district BNP leader Shahidul Islam were seen there. Police chased them and they dispersed, leaving the highway to enter the side lanes.
District BNP general secretary Golam Faruk told Prothom Alo that when the party leaders and activists started arriving to join the programme, detective police detained six of seven of them. Siddhirganj police station's office-in-charge (OC) Golam Mustafa denied the allegations, saying no one was detained. However, he said, the police were active.
In the meantime, around 11:45am, Awami League men were seen going by motorcycles and mini trucks along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway from Kanchpur to Signboard area. Large numbers of police were deployed at the Signboard intersection from the morning, with water cannons and APC. Superintendent of Police (SP) Golam Mustafa Rasel briefed the police members at 10:30am. Other senior district police officers were present.
SP Golam Mustafa Rasel said, DMP had not given BNP permission for the sit-in. That is why police were deployed to ensure safety of public lives and property. Action would be taken against anyone disrupting vehicular movement or public safety. When asked about BNP and Awami League counter positions, he said that the police were on alert.