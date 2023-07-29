Police-BNP skirmishes in Shimrail of Narayanganj, two detained

Meanwhile, centering the BNP sit-in, there is a large number of police deployed at the Signboard area along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. The police said that BNP does not have permission for the programme. If there is any attempt to disrupt public peace and security, the police will take strict measures.

According to eye-witness accounts, BNP men gathered at 11:00 am for the sit-in at Shimrail Mukti Sarani area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Around 30 to 40 leaders and activists including district BNP leader Shahidul Islam were seen there. Police chased them and they dispersed, leaving the highway to enter the side lanes.

District BNP general secretary Golam Faruk told Prothom Alo that when the party leaders and activists started arriving to join the programme, detective police detained six of seven of them. Siddhirganj police station's office-in-charge (OC) Golam Mustafa denied the allegations, saying no one was detained. However, he said, the police were active.