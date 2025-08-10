BNP has full confidence in interim government’s advisers: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has reaffirmed the party's full confidence in the integrity and competence of the advisers of the interim government.
In a statement issued to the media Saturday night, Mirza Fakhrul addressed recent reports alleging corruption among several advisers of the interim government.
"Today, a newspaper published a report quoting a former secretary (without naming him), alleging that eight advisers are involved in corruption," Fakhrul said.
"I want to make it clear that this has nothing to do with us. The BNP strongly respects all members of the interim government, including the chief adviser. We have full confidence in their integrity," he stated.
BNP's statement came in response to a report published by several media outlets, which cited BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's private secretary, ABM Abdus Sattar commenting about those eight advisers.
When asked about the issue, Fakhrul clarified, "If a former secretary has made such statements then that matter is entirely his personal opinion. The BNP has no relation with it."
He further stated, "I want to clearly say that he alone is responsible for those statements. The party has no connection with them."