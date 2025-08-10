BNP has full confidence in interim government’s advisers: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP's statement came in response to a report published by several media outlets, which cited BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's private secretary, ABM Abdus Sattar commenting about those eight advisers.

When asked about the issue, Fakhrul clarified, "If a former secretary has made such statements then that matter is entirely his personal opinion. The BNP has no relation with it."

He further stated, "I want to clearly say that he alone is responsible for those statements. The party has no connection with them."