Mirza Abbas to be taken to Singapore for advanced treatment

Mirza Abbas, political adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, will be taken to Singapore for advanced medical treatment.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, told this to Prothom Alo around 11:20 am today, Friday.

According to Shairul Kabir Khan, Mirza Abbas’s family has decided to take him to Singapore for better treatment on physician’s advice. He will be flown there by air ambulance at 6:00 pm today and be admitted to the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore.