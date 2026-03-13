Mirza Abbas to be taken to Singapore for advanced treatment
Mirza Abbas, political adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, will be taken to Singapore for advanced medical treatment.
Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, told this to Prothom Alo around 11:20 am today, Friday.
According to Shairul Kabir Khan, Mirza Abbas’s family has decided to take him to Singapore for better treatment on physician’s advice. He will be flown there by air ambulance at 6:00 pm today and be admitted to the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore.
Shairul Kabir Khan also said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is keeping track of the BNP leader’s health condition. The prime minister has spoken with the physicians and members of Mirza Abbas’s family.
Mirza Abbas, a BNP lawmaker and a member of the party’s standing committee, is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
Family sources said he suddenly lost consciousness during iftar on Wednesday. When his condition did not improve, he was admitted to hospital late that night.