JaPa co-chair declares Hasnat, Sargis persona non grata in Rangpur
Jatiya Party co-chairman and former mayor of Rangpur City Corporation Mostafizar Rahman declared Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, two coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination, as persona non grata in Rangpur.
Mostafizar Rahman made the announcement from a joint meeting at the party’s office at Rangpur central road Monday night.
JaPa chairman GM Quader attended the meeting as the chief guest.
Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam will not be allowed to attend any programme in Rangpur, Mostafizar Rahman said at the programme.
Party leaders and activists supported his statement chanting slogans at the time.
“Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam cannot come to Rangpur as they called on Facebook not to invite the Jatiya Party in political dialogues. Get ready with what you have and stay at the party office. We want to show them the strength of the Jatiya Party in Rangpur,” he told the party leaders and activists.
Addressing the deputy commissioner, police super, DIG and police commissioner, Mostafizar Rahman said, “There could be no discussion excluding the Jatiya Party. We want to tell you, the Jatiya Party will realise its rights if the party is not respected and not invited in any political dialogue in Rangpur. Stay ready for this.”
Interim government’s chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has been holding dialogues with various political parties over the next parliamentary election and other issues.
Amid this, Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam expressed their grievances in JaPa’s meeting with the chief adviser.
In their Facebook posts, the two coordinators of Students Against Discrimination mentioned the Jatiya Party as an aide and enabler of the autocratic government of Awami League.
They also opposed inviting the party in any dialogues.