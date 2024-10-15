JaPa co-chair declares Hasnat, Sargis persona non grata in Rangpur

Jatiya Party co-chairman and former mayor of Rangpur City Corporation Mostafizar Rahman declared Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, two coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination, as persona non grata in Rangpur.

Mostafizar Rahman made the announcement from a joint meeting at the party’s office at Rangpur central road Monday night.

JaPa chairman GM Quader attended the meeting as the chief guest.