BNP’s massive gatherings put pressure on AL

The ruling Awami League is preparing for massive rallies in Dhaka and adjacent districts ahead of the council of the party and its associated bodies. The policymakers of Awami League say the pressure on the party is mounting due to massive gatherings of BNP in recent times. Awami League also wants to exert a stern reply by organising massive public rallies.

According to reliable sources in Awami League, the party will organise massive gatherings before and after BNP’s public rally to be held in Dhaka on 10 December.

They have already held a big rally in Narayanganj yesterday (Sunday) on the occasion of the council of district Awami League. The field in the capital’s Agargaon area, which was used to be the venue of the International Trade Fair, has been selected as the venue for holding the council of Dhaka District Awami League on 29 October.