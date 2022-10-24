BNP’s massive gatherings put pressure on AL

According to the sources in the party, none of the councils of Dhaka district Awami League was held in the capital in the recent past. Party chief Sheikh Hasina usually does not attend the district councils. This time, it has been decided to hold the council of Dhaka District Awami League in the capital to respond to the BNP's big gathering.
Party chief Sheikh Hasina has been requested to attend the council. All upazila leaders and MPs of the party have been instructed to be present to ensure a mass gathering on the day. Several extended meetings have already been held in this regard.
In response to a question from newspersons after a signing ceremony regarding metro rail at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday, Obaidul Quader, road transport and bridges minister and general secretary of the Awami League, said, “We are not organising any programme in response to BNP’s rallies. We are holding programmes every day. If you want to see millions of people, then come to our programmes. We will hold the council of Dhaka district Awami League on 29 October. Please be there. I invited Fakhrul Saheb (BNP secretary general) in the afternoon and asked him to come to see how many people attend a district council.”
The party will hold a rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan on 11 November to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Jubo League. In order to ensure a massive gathering at the programme, Jubo League held an extended meeting in Dhaka last Saturday with district and upazila level leaders from all over the country.
BNP puts pressure on Awami League
According to the sources in the party, Awami League does not want BNP to boycott the election. Despite obstructions from the ruling party and police, BNP was successful in staging massive showdowns all across the country, including Dhaka. All of BNP’s programmes got massive coverage in the media which had not happened in the last seven-eight years.
BNP has successfully aroused the interest of the common people and foreign diplomats. Awami League activists have also become concerned about this. There is also the apprehension that the people who are suffering due to the increase in the price of goods will take to the streets at the call of BNP.
In this situation, the ruling party Awami League will allow BNP to carry out its programmes instead of making them leave the field completely. Besides, the party has decided to show its strength by organising massive rallies.
A central leader of the Awami League told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity that they are obstructing the activists of BNP a bit to give them an impression that the Awami League can thwart their rallies if it wants to.
Abdur Razzak, a presidium member of Awami League, told Prothom Alo, “The election related works and the works to organise the party will be running simultaneously. The strength of Awami League lies on the streets. Leaders and activists of the party also want to see themselves in the field. The upcoming councils and programmes will have huge attendance.”
Programmes in November-December
Although the exact date is yet to be fixed for the central council of Awami League, it will be held in December. The date of the council is likely to be finalised at the meeting of the party's highest policy-making forum on 28 October.
Party sources say that in addition to councillors and public representatives from all over the country, a large number of activists and supporters will be at the Suhrawardy Udyan in this two-day council.
The councils of Dhaka north and south city Awami League and its other associated bodies are likely to be held before the central council. The process will start by the end of November and will continue till the central council. In addition, Awami League will also hold programmes in December to celebrate the month of victory.
The associated bodies of Awami League are Chhatra League, Jubo League, Mohila Awami League, Tanti League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League, Sramik League and Matsyajibi League. The three-year committees of all these organisations will expire in November.
Meanwhile, addressing the BNP, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said, “You (BNP) are talking big today. You will be dealt with on the streets and the game will be on in December, the month of victory.”
He made these remarks while addressing the council of Narayanganj district Awami League on Sunday.
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu