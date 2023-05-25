No agents except of boat, hand fan electoral symbols seen in many centres

The voting in the Gazipur City Corporation has been on from 8:00 in the morning and will continue until 4:00 in the afternoon. Prothom Alo correspondents could visit the voting situation in 16 centres as of 10:30 am. In that time, polling agent of independent mayoral candidate Jayeda Khatun was found in one centre only. However, the polling agent of boat symbol was seen in all the centres while the agent of hand fan was seen in at least 10 centres. Polling agents of other mayoral candidates were seen in one or two centres.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jahangir Alam, former Gazipur mayor and chief coordinator of independent candidate Jayeda Khatun’s election campaign said, “We have agents in all the centres. The agents were intimidated but they went to the centres despite that. They faced obstruction there too but they did not budge.”

Jahangir Alam was talking to Prothom Alo after casting his vote at Kanaiya Government Primary School polling centre at around 10:00 am. There was an agent of Jayeda Khatun at that centre.

Voting in all the centres in the Gazipur city polls is being held in electronic voting machine. The EC installed CCTV cameras in all the polling centres as part of its attempt to hold a free and fair election.